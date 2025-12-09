SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ryan Seacrest, host of “Wheel of Fortune” and “American Idol,” opened “Seacrest Studios” at the pediatric care pavilion of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Tuesday.

The area is the first bilingual studio made by Seacrest, making content in both English and Spanish.

The TV host created the radio and TV centers to give children and families at the hospital a sense of normalcy and hope during challenging times.

“We call it the No Poke Zone. you go in there and you became the star, you have fun, you host shows, you play the music you wanna play. We’ve had patients who come in, who were shy, didn’t wanna come out of their room, they came down, and next thing you know they’re hosting bingo every night and they’ve made friends for life.” said Seacrest.

The studio is the 14th that has opened in a children’s hospital nationwide. Other celebrities at the opening ceremony included actor Anthony Ramos and influencer Lele Pons, who were interviewed by patients.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.