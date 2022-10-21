This Halloween, you’re invited to a supplies party! Yeah, we found a place that’s supplying the party, the people, and if you need it, even your costume! All you have to supply, is you!

Get ready to celebrate vintage style, at Turn Back the Clock Shop in Miami!

Sebastian Rodriguez: “Turn back the clock shop is a vintage store here in Miami that has clothes from the 70’s to the 90s”

The shop is hosting it’s first ever Halloween party.

Sebastian Rodriguez: “I thought it would be fun to have a whole bunch of people from Miami come dressed in unique costumes and just all celebrate together.”

No costume? No problem!

Sebastian Rodriguez: “If you don’t have a costume the day of, I’ll get something out of the rack and put you in a whole outfit.”

Playing dress up wouldn’t be complete without a few add ons!

Sebastian Rodriguez: “We also have a collection of records so from a to z, 70’s, 60’s, and there’s also jewelry, accessories.”

Janet Velazquez: “I’m very excited for the upcoming Halloween party, mostly looking forward to all the different costumes and to see people show off their uniqueness.”

The party goes down October 29th!

Sebastian Rodriguez: “Tickets are $10 and anyone is able to attend the party. Doesn’t matter your age it should be a fun night out for everyone.”

For More Info:

Turn Back the Clock Shop

6354 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155

(305) 666-2064

instagram.com/turnbacktheclockshop

