Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower/ Jaffa

(WSVN) - How does a veggie dish with a kick sound? We’re adding a little extra spice to tonight’s menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Yaniv Cohen
The Restaurant: Jaffa
The Dish: Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower
Ingredients:
1 cauliflower
1 tbsp turmeric
1 tbsp kosher salt
¼ cup olive oil
Tahini Sauce:
½ cup tahini
½ cup water
1 tsp salt
1 crushed garlic
Cilantro Chutney:
1 bunch of cilantro
3 garlic cloves
1 jalapeno
½ tsp cardamom
½ tsp cumin
Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
Garnish:
Zaatar, herbs
Method of Preparation:
- In a medium sauce pot, combine the water, the salt and the turmeric. Bring to a simmer and immerse the whole cauliflower (including the leaves) in the turmeric water. Cook for 15-20 minutes until tender but not soft. Once cooked, drizzle the cauliflower with olive oil and sprinkle a pinch of turmeric and roast at 450 degrees until the cauliflower is golden brown. Set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine raw tahini, water, crushed garlic and salt, and mix well until tahini is smooth and creamy. Set aside.
- In a food processor, mix the cilantro, garlic and jalapeno. Process until finely chopped, but not runny. Remove from the food processor and in a mixing bowl, whisk the cilantro with olive oil, cumin, salt and cardamom.
To Plate:
Place the cauliflower on a large plate or serving tray and drizzle the tahini sauce and the cilantro chutney on cauliflower. Top with zaatar and fresh herbs.
Serves: 1-2 people
Serving Suggestion:
Turmeric martini (made with gin, turmeric, ginger, honey)
Jaffa
140 NE 39th St. suite #241
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 542-8977
https://www.miami.strochmarket.com/
