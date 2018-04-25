Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower/ Jaffa

|

(WSVN) - How does a veggie dish with a kick sound? We’re adding a little extra spice to tonight’s menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Yaniv Cohen
The Restaurant: Jaffa
The Dish: Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:
1 cauliflower
1 tbsp turmeric
1 tbsp kosher salt
¼ cup olive oil

Tahini Sauce:
½ cup tahini
½ cup water
1 tsp salt
1 crushed garlic

Cilantro Chutney:
1 bunch of cilantro
3 garlic cloves
1 jalapeno
½ tsp cardamom
½ tsp cumin

Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Garnish:
Zaatar, herbs

Method of Preparation:

  • In a medium sauce pot, combine the water, the salt and the turmeric. Bring to a simmer and immerse the whole cauliflower (including the leaves) in the turmeric water. Cook for 15-20 minutes until tender but not soft. Once cooked, drizzle the cauliflower with olive oil and sprinkle a pinch of turmeric and roast at 450 degrees until the cauliflower is golden brown. Set aside.
  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine raw tahini, water, crushed garlic and salt, and mix well until tahini is smooth and creamy. Set aside.
  • In a food processor, mix the cilantro, garlic and jalapeno. Process until finely chopped, but not runny. Remove from the food processor and in a mixing bowl, whisk the cilantro with olive oil, cumin, salt and cardamom.

To Plate:
Place the cauliflower on a large plate or serving tray and drizzle the tahini sauce and the cilantro chutney on cauliflower. Top with zaatar and fresh herbs.

Serves: 1-2 people

Serving Suggestion:
Turmeric martini (made with gin, turmeric, ginger, honey)

Jaffa
140 NE 39th St. suite #241
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 542-8977
https://www.miami.strochmarket.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending