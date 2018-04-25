Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower/ Jaffa

(WSVN) - How does a veggie dish with a kick sound? We’re adding a little extra spice to tonight’s menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Yaniv Cohen

The Restaurant: Jaffa

The Dish: Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp kosher salt

¼ cup olive oil

Tahini Sauce:

½ cup tahini

½ cup water

1 tsp salt

1 crushed garlic

Cilantro Chutney:

1 bunch of cilantro

3 garlic cloves

1 jalapeno

½ tsp cardamom

½ tsp cumin

Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Garnish:

Zaatar, herbs

Method of Preparation:

In a medium sauce pot, combine the water, the salt and the turmeric. Bring to a simmer and immerse the whole cauliflower (including the leaves) in the turmeric water. Cook for 15-20 minutes until tender but not soft. Once cooked, drizzle the cauliflower with olive oil and sprinkle a pinch of turmeric and roast at 450 degrees until the cauliflower is golden brown. Set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine raw tahini, water, crushed garlic and salt, and mix well until tahini is smooth and creamy. Set aside.

In a food processor, mix the cilantro, garlic and jalapeno. Process until finely chopped, but not runny. Remove from the food processor and in a mixing bowl, whisk the cilantro with olive oil, cumin, salt and cardamom.

To Plate:

Place the cauliflower on a large plate or serving tray and drizzle the tahini sauce and the cilantro chutney on cauliflower. Top with zaatar and fresh herbs.

Serves: 1-2 people

Serving Suggestion:

Turmeric martini (made with gin, turmeric, ginger, honey)

Jaffa

140 NE 39th St. suite #241

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 542-8977

https://www.miami.strochmarket.com/

