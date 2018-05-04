‘Tully’ explores motherhood in 2018

Being a mom is exhausting. You feed the kids, you bathe them, put them in clean clothes and then, three or four days later, those turds want you to do it all again. And no one knows that better than Charlize Theron in “Tully.” Deco’s cute and snuggly caregiver Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

Being a mom is hard. I know this from personal experience because, growing up, my mom told me every single day. Now, this is the subject of a new movie called “Tully” — but this isn’t just any movie. It’s a movie that stars Charlize Theron and is directed by Jason Reitman, who got Oscar nominations for “Up In the Air” and “Juno.”

Lia Frankland (as Sarah): “Mom, what’s wrong with your body?”

In “Tully,” Charlize Theron is an exhausted mother of three.

Charlize Theron: “She’s someone who loves her children immensely. She loves her husband immensely. She’s just not that in love with her life at the moment.”

But she’s not Tully — Tully is the name of the night nanny that is gifted to her by her wealthy brother, played by Mark Duplass, who knows how much she’s struggling.

Mackenzie Davis (as Tully): “Hello. I’m Tully. I’m here to take care of you.”

Ron Livingston: “It kind of turns into a little bit of a Mary Poppins quality a little bit, where this girl comes in and kind of transforms her life.”

The movie breaks the myth of the super mom who can do it all, and it gives a very real look at what it’s like to be a mom in 2018. Charlize would know — she has two kids of her own.

Charlize Theron: “The struggle is real. I think it’s maybe different circumstances and different events, but I think the struggle of being a parent is always just undeniable.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Tully): “I’m here to help you with everything. You can’t fix the parts without treating the whole.”

Tully’s job is to come in and take care of the baby, so that mom and dad can sleep. But Mackenzie Davis, who plays Tully, tells us that’s not all that happens.

Mackenzie Davis: “It kind of bonds us together and we end up staying up together at night and getting to know each other. And she has sort of a confidant and a friend in a world where she is one particular type of role.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Tully): “You are convinced that you’re this failure, but you actually made your biggest dream come true.”

Charlize loves the movie, but the two words she uses to describe it are kind of interesting.

Charlize Theron: “It’s weirdly enjoyable and heart-wrenching, and I think all of those qualities makes this film incredibly special.”

If you’re thinking, “Wow, Charlize looks different in this movie,” you’re right. She gained 50 pounds for this role. As soon as the movie ended, she lost it all.

“Tully” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.