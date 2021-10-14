(WSVN) - Get ready for a vegan invasion!

A bash dedicated to all things animal-free will be in town.

In fact, everyone’s invited so it’s a great place to meat.

It’s time to veg out.

This weekend, the Vegan Block Party will be taking over the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

Ariel Levin: “The Vegan Block Party is an all-day vegan food, drink and lifestyle festival.”

They’ve been having this party since 2018 and like a fine wine, it gets better with age.

Ariel Levin: “Vegan Block Party this year is going to feature way more vendors than any past year. We have over 120 vendors participating.”

One of the spots joining in the fun is SoFlo’s own, Aguacate Sanctuary of Love.

Alexander Morales: “Aguacate Sanctuary is a little getaway from the city. We have the opportunity to bring our delicious food [and] our drinks to the block party, so everybody can now know what we are about.”

You can ask where’s the beef, but you won’t find any on the mushroom burgers or the steak sandwiches they’ll be dishing out.

Alexander Morales: “The steak sandwich is made with Cuban vegan bread, our mojo mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, cheese. We put it all together, nice and hot and melted. When you try it, you can’t believe that it’s all plant-based.”

Chef Robyn from PAOW! is over the moon to serve her vegan empanadas.

They’ll be a powerful hit.

Robyn Almodovar: “We’re gonna be dishing up paow-panadas! Any kind of paow-panada you can think about, curry ‘panadas, paow Argentinan ‘panadas.”

These soy-based tasty pockets are full of flavor and ingredients!

Robyn Almodovar: “One of the dishes that we’re going to be featuring at the Vegan Block Party is our paow cheeseburger empanada. I took our paow burger patty, I added some viola bite cheese, some relish and a nice sriracha ketchup.”

Did someone say burgers?

Burgerhive in Davie is getting lots of buzz.

McAshley Joseph: “Burgerhive is an all plant-based, vegan joint that’s island-inspired flavored burgers.”

They’ll be serving up their entire menu at the block party.

From the “Island Burger” to the “Fakin’ Bacon” – it’s comfort food with a Caribbean flair.

McAshley Joseph: “The way that the island flavor comes into the food is the seasoning we use. We marinade our burgers, which is very much an island thing.”

You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy the block party. So swing by….you won’t miss the meat!

Ariel Levin: “We’re hosting Vegan Block Party to show people that the vegan lifestyle can be accessible to everyone.”

Tickets for the Vegan Block Party are $25 for adults and $12 for children.

For More Info:

Vegan Block Party

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

www.veganbockparty.com

