Try happy hour with a view thanks to Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi

There’s nothing like happy hour to help you unwind from a hard day’s work. But why stay anchored to a bar stool when you can sail Fort Lauderdale’s waterways with a drink in-hand? Come aboard the water taxi, where the drinks are discounted but the view is not.

The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi has a brand new deal that’s creating quite a buzz around town.

Philip Burroughs, Water Taxi: “Well, everyday after 5 p.m. is happy hours on the water taxi.”

Here’s how this local booze cruise breaks down.

Philip Burroughs: “We offer two for one drinks, beer, wine and cocktails aboard select boats.”

It might be hard to believe, but this happy hour gets even happier.

Philip Burroughs: “Every day of the week till 10 o’clock at night ’til we stop running.”

Listen up.

You’ll need this bit of info depending upon your drink of choice.

Philip Burroughs: “There’s beer and wine on most boats, there’s cocktails on the double-decker boats.”

If the idea of a floating happy hour sounds good to you, then the fine folks at Water Taxi have done their jobs.

Philip Burroughs: “We’re trying to appeal to the locals of South Florida. When they come out after work, they’re looking for a deal.”

Look at it this way — getting onboard and partaking in an adult beverage or two is simply the start of the evening’s festivities.

Philip Burroughs: “There’s so many great restaurants and bars we go to that have great happy hours on their own. Why not enjoy a happy hour while you’re getting to all these great destinations?”

A drink will definitely help as you sail past magnificent mansions you can only dream of living in.

Riding the Intracoastal Waterway or the New River on the Water Taxi opens you up to a whole new side of Fort Lauderdale.

Philip Burroughs: “I just basically think that everybody should experience Fort Lauderdale from the water. Whether they’re local or they’re a tourist, this is the best way to get around and see the best of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.”

Here’s a toast to the Water Taxi’s new happy hour deal.

The summer is looking real good.

Stephanie, patron: “So we actually didn’t know that there was a happy hour on this boat and we’re super excited, so we can drink and get where we want to go.”

Ted, patron: “You buy one, you get one. Can’t complain!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi

https://watertaxi.com/

