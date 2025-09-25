(WSVN) - “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie has written a new memoir.

In “Truly,” the “All Night Long” performer opens up about his career, experiences with racism and his relationship struggles. He also shares how he rose to fame in the 1970s.

Richie hopes his new book will give readers a sense of accomplishment.

“Truly” will hit shelves this coming Tuesday. The memoir is currently available for preorder.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.