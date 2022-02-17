I’m hungry. That’s it. That’s all I was going to say.

Well, you’re in luck, because Miami rap royalty Trick Daddy is taking his cooking skills to social media with a new show!

Trick Daddy Dollars should really call himself Trick Daddy Mashed Potatoes because this man knows his way around a kitchen like the studio.

And he’s putting it all on Facebook now!

I met Trick and celebrity guest Ceelo Green for a preview of his latest.

On his new cooking show called “Bleep I Got My Pots,” Trick Daddy loves the kitchen almost as much!

Alex Miranda: “And the chips!”

Trick Daddy Dollars: “That’s what it’s topped with: the caramelized jalapeño dried onion chips.”

I’ll shorten the name for now to, “I Got My Pots,” which you can now watch exclusively on Trick’s Facebook page!

With Ceelo Green as the guest star on his latest episode.

Ceelo Green: “Just like being at home. You know, me and Trick, we family.”

Dropping next Monday!

Alex Miranda: “Can you cook?”

Ceelo Green: “Eh…”

Alex Miranda: “Cuz I didn’t see you jumping in!”

Ceelo Green: “No, I can’t cook.”

Me neither. But Trick’s got that part covered! He just wants them to…

Trick Daddy Dollars: “Cut this. Wash this. Peel that. Taste that.”

Don’t mind if I do! I’ll start with his homemade mashed potatoes.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God!”

Ceelo Green: “Good?”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God! And the after flavor! Oh, my God. That is de-licious!”

Put me on record for the following statement!

Alex Miranda: “That’s the best mashed potatoes I’ve ever had in my life.”

Trick Daddy Dollars: “Appreciate it, man.”

And then that lamb….

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God! Yes, yes, yes!”

Trick Daddy Dollars was rapping with Ceelo about that good stuff as far back as their 2002 hit “In Da Wind.”

Trick Daddy Dollars: “That’s what we represent, the real South.”

But will another one of his collaborators pop in?

Alex Miranda: “Please tell me that my queen Trina is going to be on the show.”

Trick Daddy Dollars: “Trina is going to be on the show.”

But the Liberty City-born rapper tells me he wishes his late godmother, legendary soul singer Betty Wright could see this.

Trick Daddy Dollars: “She did a commercial three weeks before she passed. I never played it because it made me cry. I’mma let y’all listen to it.”

Betty Wright in commerical: “If you’ve been wondering where you can get a Sunday meal every day…”

Betty was talking about Sunday’s Eatery, his home-style restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Recording: They got that cornish hen going on.

Cello Green: “Haha.”

And if you were thinking this food thing is a phase.

Trick Daddy Dollars: “Hopefully get it syndicated and get it sent all across the world, ’cause I ain’t got none of the European money. I heard it’s good. Haha.”

Catch, “Dude, I Got My Pots” on the official Trick Daddy Facebook page every Monday.

Also, shoutout to the show’s director, Antwan Smith, who used to be a 7News cameraman!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.