Trick Daddy is a lot of things, and he has a lot of friends, so many that he’s throwing a whole concert with them next month.

We’re talking about South Florida legends, like Pitbull, Trina, even Uncle Luke, but also honorary Miami man CeeLo Green.

You know that voice. CeeLo Green, the soulful singer and rapper who’s performed with Madonna at the Super Bowl, is coming to South Florida, again.

CeeLo Green: “People do call me Lo-pa Locka.”

For the “Trick Daddy and Friends” concert Saturday, April 16th at the James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami.

Alex Miranda: “What is a CeeLo Green show like for the people who have never seen you live?”

CeeLo Green: “I feel like I’m just old enough to be the elder statesman, but I’m young enough to be the youth, because I’m still outside as we say.”

But hold on now. Trina’s also gonna be there. Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Uncle Luke and Flo-Rida.

CeeLo, of course, bringing the funk.

CeeLo Green: “Throwing back to Earth, Wind and Fire, James Brown, Bobby Womack, Al Green.”

And you can hear it on his latest album, “CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway.”

CeeLo Green: “This was really old fashioned, you know what I mean? Like, in the best way possible. Not old as in passé or cliché, but old as in antique. Meaning, something that’s of value.”

You know, when listening to music was like, well, remember this?

CeeLo Green: “We used to sit there on our elbows, looking at the pictures and reading the notes.”

Alex Miranda: “And reading the lyrics, and every single second of it.”

CeeLo Green: “So it kind of has some of that nostalgic kind of quality to it.”

And at the 8 p.m. show, with tickets starting at $39, the Atlanta native will only be a few minutes from his home away from home.

Alex Miranda: “You love South Florida. You live here a good chunk of the time.”

CeeLo Green: “I do. Miami is the paradise of the south. The music, the culture, the diversity.”

And the teams.

CeeLo Green: “I’m definitely a fan. This is a vintage joint. You know, some of that D-Wade, some of that Lebron.”

