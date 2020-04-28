Tribeca and YouTube announce ‘We Are One’ online film festival

(CNN) — Some major film festivals are joining together to carry on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have announced the “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” featuring new and classic films from around the world. The event will run over 10 days with programming from the Berlin International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, New York Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival among others.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a press release. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

While the programming will be available free of charge on YouTube, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to the World Health Organization, as well as local relief partners.

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival” will run May 29 to June 7.

