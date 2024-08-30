MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has dropped a trespassing charge against rapper Travis Scott, who was arrested on June 20 at the Miami Beach Marina, according to court records.

Scott, whose real name is Jaques Webster, was initially charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication after an incident at the marina where he was accused of overstaying his time on a rented yacht and becoming aggressive with employees.

Police body camera footage showed the artist resisting officers’ attempts to calm him, leading to his arrest.

The disorderly intoxication charge was previously dismissed, leaving Scott facing only the trespassing charge, which was dropped Friday.

