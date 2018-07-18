What:

Shopping for the unique and eclectic at “The House of Findings” in Upper Buena Vista.

Why:

Magical, inspiring and one-of-a-kind: “The House of Findings” is just one of those special places. When I stumbled onto its social media profile about a month ago, I knew I had to see the chic new boutique in person AND the fashion Gods did not disappoint on this one. It’s simply, #HeavenOnRetailEarth …

Tucked inside the just opened “Upper Buena Vista” bohemian shopping community, “The House of Findings” is an enchanting experience from the moment you see it and its whimsical windows are just a warm-up of what’s to come. From the magnificent to the marvelous, once inside, you’ll find mint condition vintage clothing & accessories so unique, you’ll hardly believe you’ve found such treasures.

If I had my dream closet, “The House of Findings” would definitely be my template. It’s warm lighting gives way to a cornucopia of well-placed nick-nacks, hats, broaches, sunglasses, purses, dresses, skirts, blouses and shoes, but it’s the way it’s all harmoniously presented that’s truly mesmerizing. Every square inch of the lovely little space evokes a need to explore, touch and discover.

Its irresistible quality didn’t happen by chance. In fact, it’s a direct reflection of owner Mayra Gonzalez. Not only is she is a modern fashionista with a gypsy soul, her sweet smile and charming personality could disarm even the grumpiest Miami shopper. When I met her on a quiet Sunday morning, alongside her husband,

Dr. Biorn (who’s just as much a part of the business,) she happily explained how her travels and family life helped shape the character of her store.

Mayra, of course, has great style, but what makes her exceptional? Her fashion instincts: she’s able to see beyond herself and identify what others would like, look good in or what they’re truly “Treasure Hunting” for. She styled me in bold and beautiful clothing and accessories. I don’t want to sound dramatic, but I’m convinced she’s a mind reader.

The night before our blog collaboration, I was droning on to a close friend about breathing new life into my wardrobe. Working in TV News (albeit , entertainment) doesn’t always give me the opportunity to express my true fashion individuality and I think Mayra got that about me. She chose pieces that said something, made a statement and let my true self shine through. If you’re a regular blog reader, you know my take on fashion — it’s not just an extension of your personality, it’s a form of true artistic expression and looking for places to cultivate that can be difficult. Especially in this on-line, cookie-cutter, buy one. get one free shopping society we’re living in. I want to see, engage, lament, emote and eventually, identify with what I’m buying.

Whether you’re looking for something no one else will have or just longing for a quality boutique that puts people first, “Treasure Hunting” at “The House of Findings” is the perfect place to do it and that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things. Happy shopping, fashionistas!

For more fashion photos visit www.ShireenSandoval.com.

Where:

The House of Findings

5030 NE 2nd Avenue #404

Miami, Florida 33137

When:

Tuesday – Sunday: 12pm-6pm

Be Social:

FB: @TheHouseofFindings

IG: @thehouseoffindings

Twitter: @HouseofFindings

“Collect things you love, that are authentic to you, and your house becomes your story.” — Erin Flett

James Woodley Photography

Outside wardrobe by Touch Dolls

Inside clothing & accessories by The House of Findings

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “BOGO” Auerbach

