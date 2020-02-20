Traditional dishes meet contemporary flair at 19th SoBe WFF

We at Deco believe, from the very core of our souls, that every weekend should be loaded with wine and food. Starting Thursday, South Beach is kicking off the biggest and best: Wine and Food Fest, and every year, they seem to find new ways of serving up the fun.

From burgers to bites, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival brings the tastiest foods to SoFlo. On their 19th year, they’re showing off pizza at Sliced: A Genuine Pizza Party, Friday night.

Jackie Sayet, spokesperson, Michael Schwartz: “Sliced is the first ever pizza party event at South Beach Wine & Food Festival, and it’s bringing together a bunch of pizza makers and chefs locally and nationally to sling their pies and have a great party at night. Everyone can come.”

The event is hosted by pizza guru Michael Schwartz from Harry’s Pizza in Miami.

Jackie Sayet: “Michael is doing his bitter greens pizza. It has a really delicious béchamel sauce as the base, and it’s topped with peperonata — which is onions and peppers that have been sautéed — a little bit of bitter greens, actually a lot. There is a whole pile of them. It goes in the oven, they melt down, they get really juicy, and then it’s topped with Parm at the end.”

Stanzione 87 is making two types of pizza.

Franco Stanzione, Stanzione 87: “We’re going to be doing our carbonara pizza. We’re going to be doing our margherita pizza. We wanted to do something classic and something very contemporary.”

They’re known for their traditional Neapolitan margherita pies, and they’re mixing things up with the carbonara.

Franco Stanzione: “We reimagined the pizza form, so we have a cream base on the pizza, our homemade mozzarella, proper sausages, bacon. and we put egg yolk and Pecorino Romano on top.”

The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is the site of another new event. The Sandwich Showdown is happening this Saturday.

Nicole Rhone, chef, Ilios: “It’s all about sandwiches, right? Everybody goes out, they try all these different, little fancy, unique things with wine parings, the whole nine yards. This is all about sandwiches.”

Ilios at the Hilton is hosting the event, and they’re putting nearly anything you can think of on the Nikki ultimate all-in-one breakfast sandwich.

Nicole Rhone: “We have our French toast, right? After that, we have peanut butter and jelly, and after that we have filet smothered in provolone cheese, then our candied bacon. Then we put two sunny side up eggs, and then Korean short rib, close it up.”

It gets topped with syrup and powdered sugar, and it’s breakfast, lunch and dinner all in one bite.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille is known for their seafood. They’re taking some of their favorite flavors and making it into a worldly sandwich.

Justin Anthony: “We are making an octopus bahn mi. Octopus bahn mi is a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. We made an octopus head cheese, which is kind of like a pâté, Fresno chili relish, smoky bacon. It comes with a pickled watermelon radish, and we did this because this is a riff of one of our signature dishes on our dinner menu.”

Of course, the best events are expensive and usually sold out, but Deco’s here to help — by giving you tickets to the Goya Grand Tasting Village. It goes down on South Beach this Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Enter to win tickets by e-mailing your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

