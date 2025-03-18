(CNN) — Tracy Morgan, the comedian and actor celebrated for his roles on “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live,” has shared an update after his courtside medical incident at Monday night’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside a picture of him in what appears to be a hospital room. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

During the game’s broadcast, the announcer said the delay was to clean up after a fan who apparently “lost the contents of their stomach courtside.” The incident briefly paused play during the third quarter.

Social media footage appeared to show Morgan being pushed in a wheelchair along the court while holding a towel to his face.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told CNN, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Morgan, 56, is a devoted Knicks fan and a familiar presence courtside at MSG.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks,” Morgan concluded his post.

The actor has faced significant health challenges in the past, notably a near-fatal car accident in 2014 that left him in a coma for two weeks. He has also battled diabetes and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010.

The Knicks won the game over the Heat 116-95 after play resumed

