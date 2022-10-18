(WSVN) - Toys R Us is making a comeback!

The nostalgic shop is returning to a Macy’s near you for the holidays.

For those who are a little too young to know what Toys R Us is, it was every child’s dream to have a shopping spree here.

It provided youths with their favorite plaything for six decades.

To see if your childhood toy store is coming to your local Macy’s, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.