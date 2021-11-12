FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s biggest festivals is set to return this weekend.

Tortuga Music Festival is back after being canceled because of the pandemic last year.

More than 30,000 people are expected to spend their weekend on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

There are some guidelines to be aware of:

You need proof of a negative covid test within 72 hours of the event.

Masks are encouraged.

Bags are allowed if they are clear and small.

Clutch purses and wallets do not have to be clear.

Officials said attendants will be tested upon entry as well, unless they show proof of full vaccination.

