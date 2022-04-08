FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major beach bash is going down in Fort Lauderdale, where a music festival started rocking a short time ago. The Tortuga Music Festival has returned to the sands of South Florida, and some of the biggest names in country music will take the stage this weekend.

It’s the second Tortuga Festival in six months, after COVID cancelled two in a row.

It’s time to bring out the swimsuits and the good vibes when the southern end of Fort Lauderdale Beach turns into a three-day country music festival known as Tortuga Music Festival.

“I just love that it’s on a beach,” said a festival goer in a red headband.

Festival goers even dressed the part in all matching outfits.

The festival itself is music all day with a different headliner each night, but many fans made it known what artist they are most excited for.

“Morgan Wallen,” said a festival goer.

“Morgy, Morgy Walley,” said another festival goer.

“Morgan Walleeee,” said another.

Luke Combs is also one of the popular artists headlining the festival, and if you’re not into country, Nelly is also performing.

It combines everyone’s taste into one experience.

Officials are doing everything possible to keep it a safe event with plenty of police and only clear bags allowed.

Due to such a high volume of festival goers, be patient with beach traffic if you’re not attending the festival.

“The people that come here are looking for love, to be able to hang with people that are just like that. It’s all about love, you know. We’re all family inside,” said a festival goer in rose glasses.

