FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of country music enthusiasts are flocking to Fort Lauderdale Beach as the Tortuga Music Festival kicks off for another year, promising three days of sun-soaked entertainment on the beach.

Fans eagerly anticipate performances from headliners like Lainy Wilson, Hardy, and country superstar Jason Aldean.

“I’m here to see Jason Aldean, Lainy Wilson is gonna be here tonight,” said a concertgoer.

For those seeking variety, the festival also features non-country acts such as Boyz II Men and TLC.

“I just came with my family so we’re just going to have a nice time on the beach, in the sun and I’m just here to dance and have fun,” said a concertgoer.

In a shift from previous years, single-day tickets are now available, offering attendees more flexibility in their festival experience.

“For the first time in two years, the festival is now selling single-day tickets,” said Chris Stacey, CEO of Tortuga Music Festival. “So if you want to come out and just spend a Friday or Saturday or Sunday with us, take your pick, you can do them all.”

Beyond the music, Tortuga Music Festival is committed to protecting the environment.

All concessions at the festival utilize compostable and recyclable materials.

“A portion of proceeds from the show go back to the Rock the Ocean Foundation to help save the seas,” said Stacey.

The three-day festival kicked off Friday afternoon and will conclude on Sunday.

