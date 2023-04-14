FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Tortuga Music Festival opened on Fort Lauderdale Beach as scheduled, as the region recovers from historic flooding.

While the floods did not prevent the event from getting underway at noon on Friday, rain that rolled in during the afternoon hours prompted organizers to ask concertgoers to briefly leave the venue.

The beach bash, featuring some of country music’s biggest acts, has since resumed.

Among the performers expected to take the stage this weekend are Eric Church, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney.

The festival, now in its 10th year, runs until Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.