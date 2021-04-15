Tortuga Music Festival, Florida Supercon slated to return to SoFlo later this year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two popular South Florida events are set to return later this year.

Tortuga Music Festival is scheduled to take place on Fort Lauderdale Beach from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14.

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw are set to headline the country music festival.

Florida Supercon will also be returning to Miami Beach.

The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 10 through the 12.

FLORIDA SUPERCON IS BACK 🎉 Mark your calendars for September 10-12, 2021! Check out the full letter from the team: https://t.co/s6pl3A75FN pic.twitter.com/x9cpkhkjCa — Florida Supercon (@FloridaSupercon) April 12, 2021

Both events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

