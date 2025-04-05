The Tortuga Music Festival got underway on Fort Lauderdale Beach, promising three days of sun-soaked entertainment for thousands of people who came to South Florida from all over the country.

7News cameras captured a large crowd cheering on the talent across three stages, Friday night.

The 2025 Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival will feature popular country artists Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Luke Combs.

One couple told 7News they drove down from Orlando so they could be a part of the fun.

Friday night, they listened to tunes outside the VIP gates. They purchased single-day tickets for Saturday.

More than 40 artists will play from Friday through Sunday.

“Oh, we’re just excited. We love country music,” said attendee Edith Rio.

“Ooh, Luke Combs for Sunday, for sure,” said attendee Madison Sterne.

“Parker McCollum. He’s an all-time fave,” said attendee Brin Balcom, who drove down from Jacksonville.

“Oh, you know I’ll shake my booty,” said attendee Kyle Krueger.

Authorities believe 20,000 people a day will be attending the festival.

Attendees like Krueger got an early start.

“Tortuga, baby!” he said.

But he wasn’t the only one who took advantage of a full day of fun.

“Actually, the community of country music is actually really big, so the fact that they actually place it here, it’s amazing,” said Sterne.

“I love being in the sun, drinking and listening to country music. It’s beautiful weather,” said Balcom. “Because why not? Country music on the beach? I love it.:

The festival attracted its regulars, as well as lots of newbies. Some are out-of-towners, and others are locals.

“This is my first time. I’ve been dying to go for years,” said Sterne.

“I grew up in Nashville, so I love country music, and so, I’m always seeking out opportunities to go watch live music,” said attendee Peyton Pisacane.

“I’m a Tortuga virgin,” said Krueger.

Whether or not it’s their first time attending or they’re Tortuga vets, people came to have a good time.

“We are so excited!” said a woman in line.

“I’ve been training all year. I’ve been drinking a lot. Like, I drank probably every day,” said Krueger.

And they can’t wait to hear more music.

“It was my dream to come here, and it’s our anniversary,” said the first-timer who came down from Orlando.

Gates closed at 10 p.m. on Friday. They reopen Saturday and Sunday at noon. For more information, click here.

