Toro Toro serves up ice cream explosion with ‘La Bomba’ chocolate sphere

Who doesn’t love ice cream? Especially here in South Florida, where it’s so freaking hot all the time. You’re probably used to eating it in a cup or cone, but Deco’s got the drop on a spot that’s offering a real tabletop experience.

Whoever said you shouldn’t play with your food…

Diners: “Bomba!”

…probably hasn’t been to Toro Toro. The Pan-Latin restaurant, located at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami, is known for mixing things up on their menu.

Chef Jean Delgado, Toro Toro: “We try to incorporate different cuisines, from Puerto Rico to Cuban to Venezuela to Argentina. We always try to make a twist and incorporate the Latin flavors from our roots.”

Looks delicious — but the real showstopper comes after the main course.

It’s called “La Bomba,” which translates to “the bomb.”

Wait. Why is that its name?

Chef Jean Delgado: “It’s an explosion in your mouth and also on the table.”

Ohh! That totally makes sense.

Think of “La Bomba” as the Super Bowl of ice cream.

It’s basically a giant chocolate sphere filled with cookie crumbles, fresh berries, cream cheese mousse, and strawberry and dulce de leche ice cream.

Looks almost too pretty to eat, but don’t get too attached just yet, because…

Chef Jean Delgado: “We bring it out to the table with all the sauces, and we drop it on the table. You eat it out of the table.”

You heard that right. This dessert comes with a little show.

Naomi Llerena: “I love that it just splatters everywhere, and since there’s like a sheet under, it doesn’t go on the actual table, so it’s still fun to eat right off.”

And after the drop, the chef tops it with caramel, vanilla and strawberry sauces. Time to dig in!

Chef Jean Delgado: “You scoop it out, out of there. You get a little of the strawberry, of the almond, a little bit of the sauces in your mouth. You can eat it also as a taco as well.”

Sounds like you’ll definitely wanna save room for dessert.

Naomi Llerena: “I’ve never had anything cracked right in front of me and just all the sauces on top. I’ve never had so much fun eating something in my life.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Toro Toro Restaurant & Bar

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, F: 33131

305-372-4710

www.torotoromiami.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.