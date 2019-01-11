I scream, you scream, we all scream for some delicious ice cream. Forget that New Year’s resolution to watch what you eat — because this weekend, you can have the ultimate cheat day for a very sweet cause.

When it comes to ice cream, Mr. Kream in Wynwood is a scoop ahead of the game.

Ari Kalimi, Mr. Kream: “We like to serve more than just ice cream at our shop. We like to serve a full-blown experience. A lot of ice cream shops like to get people in and out the door, but we really encourage people to stay here and create memories and experiences here.”

And this weekend, the shop will be one of 18 vendors helping the year get started on a very sweet note — at the second annual Ice Cream We Love Festival at the Bal Harbour Shops.

Gotmar Giron, Ice Cream We Love Festival: “We’re very excited to be doing this again in partnership with Holtz Children’s Hospital. We’re bringing together some of the top national ice cream purveyors from around the country, as well as pairing them with top local ice cream purveyors.”

It’s calories for a good cause. The weekend-long event kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m., and it directly benefits Holtz Children’s Hospital and their pediatric services.

Bianco Gelato, located right in the Bal Harbour Shops, will be on hand to serve up some sweet treats. They’re keeping it colorful with a refreshing grapefruit sorbet and a special Blue Milk and Cookies flavor.

Why blue?

Federico DiFranco, Bianco Gelato: “For two reasons, first of all because kids love blue, and the second one, because we produce with spirulina, which is a natural antioxidant.”

And they’re not just pretty to look at. Both flavors are also organic and kosher.

Cielito Artisan Pops will be there, too. What better way to feel like a kid again than with a delicious popsicle?

And Mr. Kream has some fun things planned to get the party started.

Ari Kalimi: “Because we’re in Miami, Florida, we wanted to bring a little tropical twist this year. So this year we’re gonna go with a coconut almond fudge. We’re also gonna bring our classic carrot cake ice cream, along with our dulce de leche ’cause we’re in Miami, so we wanna cater a little to the Latinos.”

I’ll take one of each, please. I can do that, right?

Gotmar Giron: “You get unlimited ice cream all day long. You can go to as many of the ice cream pop-up booths as you’d like and have as many scoops or pops as you would like.”

Sounds like a pretty sweet way to spend the weekend. The Ice Cream We Love Festival is $40 for adults, $15 for kids.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bal Harbour Shops Presents Ice Cream We Love

Mr. Kream Wynwood

2322 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 659-4541

http://mrkreamwynwood.com

Bianco Gelato

Bal Harbour Shops 3rd Level

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

(786) 536-2922

www.balharbourflorida.com/miami-restaurants/balharbourshops/bianco-gelato/

Cielito Artisan Pops

2750 NW 3rd Ave., Suite 20A

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 397-7392

http://cielitoartisanpops.com/

