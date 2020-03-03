Top Round, SoFlo’s newest restaurant, serves up meaty sandwiches, delicious desserts

If you find yourself asking, “Where’s the beef?” We’ve got your answer. A new SoFlo restaurant is serving up meaty sandwiches and delicious desserts. Deco’s checking out the over the top menu at Top Round.

If you love roast beef, piled high and roasted fresh, go to the top!

David Chesal, Top Round: “Top Round is four guys that got together and started slicing roast beef sandwiches on a street corner in LA six years ago.”

They started in California. Now, the chain is marking its first Florida location in Fort Lauderdale, where they’re serving up old school sandwiches minus the mystery meat.

Stacey Chesal, Top Round: “If you come into Top Round, you gotta try our roast beef.”

David Chesal: “It’s supplied locally. We cook it in the store eight to 10 hours.”

The sandwiches are huge and so is the menu.

David Chesal: “It’s such a nice menu that you’re able to read it from the sidewalk before you even get in the door.”

First time here? Check out the Horse and Hole.

David Chesal: “Horse and Hole would be the horse would be the horseradish cream sauce, and hole would be the holes of the Swiss cheese.”

Kick it up a notch with the Beef on Weck.

Stacey Chesal: “It’s from Buffalo, New York. They’re famous for their Weck rolls. It’s caraway seeds and sea salt. We do it with atomic horseradish, which is another fan favorite.

The O.G. Chicken is OMG delish!

Customer 1: “The chicken breast, juicy, perfectly cooked.”

Customer 2: “It was tasty, thin and great. I’m still working on it.”

Customer 3: “The amount of meat on the sandwich is just right, and yeah it’s bomb. It’s really good.”

Loaded fries, tater tots with Cheez Whiz, it’s all here, and it’s all fresh.

David Chesal: “Our Cheez Whiz, we make it here in the store, and it’s found on a lot of our products.”

And the dessert menu has a Florida twist.

David Chesal: “You really have to save room for dessert, because we actually make custard twice a day here in the store. We do a Key Lime Pie custard.”

Top Round looks like the perfect place to “meat” up with a few friends.

FOR MORE INFO:

Top Round

35 N. Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-999-0687

eattopround.com/

