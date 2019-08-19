Top 10 contestants take center stage on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

The dancers have danced, the judges have judged, and America has voted. It’s getting real on Monday night’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Madison Jordan: “It still doesn’t feel real. Like, I still can’t believe that I’m here in the top 10, my dream for years now.”

The top 10 dancers are ready for results — and then dance again for your votes.

Before Monday night’s show, they’re trying to stay positive.

Eddie Hoyt: “To make it that far, I’ve already won. We’ve already, like, made it.”

Sure, they’re in competition with one another, but the dancers really form a special bond while going through this experience.

Bailey Munoz: “We really wanted to set the bar high, and we really fed off each other’s energy, and it’s such a blessing to have Mariah as my partner.”

Ezra Sosa: “We connect even outside of this even before finding out who our partners were. We were just naturally drawn to each other, and I’m just glad that America was able to see it through the piece.”

It will take more than just fancy footwork to move through the next round. The judges say it’s all about connecting and then perfecting routines.

Mary Murphy: “I was constantly drawn to what you just did.”

Mary Murphy: “The show is, pick America’s favorite dancer. It’s not always necessarily who’s technically ‘the best.'”

Laurieann Gibson: “I just want to know who America feels really moves them, inspires them, makes them feel like dancing.”

Lace up your dancin’ shoes now, ’cause “So You Think You Can Dance” swings into airwaves Mondays at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

