Tony Robbins apologizes for critical comments on #MeToo

NEW YORK (AP) — Self-help guru Tony Robbins has apologized for critical comments he made about the #MeToo movement in a video that went viral.

In a Facebook post Sunday , Robbins said he fully supports the #MeToo movement and that he needs to “be a part of the solution.”

Robbins came under criticism for an exchange at a recent self-help event in San Jose, California. Robbins told a female attendee that he took issue with “victimhood.” He said sexual harassment victims were “making themselves significant by making somebody else wrong.”

Robbins then related a story about a “very famous, very powerful man” who declined to hire a woman because she was considered attractive.

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke on Saturday said Robbins should talk to more sexual abuse survivors and fewer “sexist businessmen.”

