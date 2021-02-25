Tom Holland opens up about challenging dramatic role in Apple TV Plus’ ‘Cherry’

Tom Holland is Mr. Marvel Sequels, but Spider-Guy isn’t so marvel-ous in his gritty new movie, “Cherry.” Don’t ya just know, that little charmer says he still had a good time on set. That’s why he’s our Spider-Guy.

You know him as that friendly neighborhood, web-slinging superhero.

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker): “Oh, you’re using your name up names. Um, I’m Spider-Man, then.”

But these days. Tom Holland is tapping into a darker side.

Tom Holland (as “Cherry”): “I’m 23 years old, and sometimes I wonder if life was wasted on me.”

Tom stars in “Cherry,” a new drama that’ll stream on Apple TV Plus. He’s a war veteran who comes home with post-traumatic stress disorder, gets addicted to drugs and starts robbing banks.

Tom Holland (as “Cherry”): “I don’t imagine that anyone goes in for a robbery if they’re not in some kind of desperation.”

But here’s the thing: the movie never actually says his name.

Tom Holland: “It was slightly complicated trying to figure out how to play a character that didn’t have a name.”

It may have been challenging, but it was also kind of liberating.

Tom Holland: “It allowed me to have this creative freedom to portray as many people as I could. He represents millions of people that are suffering.”

Things go from bad to worse for “Cherry,” if that’s his name, and he sort of spirals.

Tom says people need to know it’s OK to ask for help, no matter what they’re going through.

Tom Holland: “Seeking help is a very honorable thing to do and something you should be very proud of.”

The movie is heavy, but Tom never felt weighed down on set.

Tom Holland: “Even when we were shooting some of the hardest scenes, the most emotional scenes, there were always times when we were joking and having a good time and enjoying ourselves, because making films is fun.”

Tom is only 24 years old, but he’s used to pushing himself to the limit for work — both physically, like in the “Spider-Man” movies, and in “Cherry’s” case, emotionally.

Tom Holland (as “Cherry”): “I have this noise in my head.”

But is one harder than the other?

Tom Holland: “If you have a really hard physical day, you wake up the next day and you’re sore, and if you have a really difficult emotional day, you wake up the next day, and you feel drained, but I definitely say an emotional day is far more tiring than a physical day.”

Tom Holland (as “Cherry”): “Sometimes I feel like I’ve already seen everything that’s gonna happen, and it’s a nightmare.”

“Cherry” hits Apple TV Plus on March 12, but if you can’t wait until then, it’s also coming out in select theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.