Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

(WSVN) - Superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from an Australian hospital five days after they announced their coronavirus diagnosis.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, are said to be resting at a rented house.

The Oscar-winning actor announced their diagnosis on Instagram last Wednesday.

Hanks was in Australia on a film shoot for a new movie. The shoot has since been put on hold.

