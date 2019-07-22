Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer

(CNN) — Just in time for a Monday, Sony has released the first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

In the teaser, schoolchildren sing to Rogers on the subway and we see Tom Hanks dressed as the children’s television host on the set of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The film is loosely based on a 1998 Esquire article by Tom Junod, about the effect Rogers’ optimistic kindness had on millions of people — and the initially skeptical journalist himself.

Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) directs the film.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is slated to release in October 2019.

