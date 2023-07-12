SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Tom Cruise’s mission to promote his latest action film across the country, and he has chosen to accept it, brought him to South Florida.

Cellphone video captured the mega-star at a screening of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” at AMC Sunset Place in South Miami, Tuesday night.

The Oscar nominee, who turned 61 earlier this month, surprised fans at the screening and even stopped to chat with some of them.

Cellphone video captured a fan interacting with the A-lister.

“We’ve been fans of yours since ‘Risky Business,'” said the fan.

“Thank you,” replied Cruise.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh film in the franchise, is out now in theaters.

