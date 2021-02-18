‘Tom and Jerry’ stars Moretz, Jost talk résumé padding, life imitating art

After 80 years, Tom and Jerry still can’t get their hands off each other’s throats — kind of like Lynn and Shireen on a bad day. The famous duo is coming back to the big screen with more PG-approved violence than ever. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who doesn’t have a violent bone in his body, is here with the deets.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost star in the newest “Tom and Jerry” saga, but how much are they like their characters? Well, it turns out, a lot.

Can’t we all just get along? After 80 years of Tom and Jerry, clearly not!

In the new movie, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, the iconic enemies battle it out again — this time at New York’s finest hotel.

Chloë Grace Moretz (as Kayla): “I shine under pressure, like a diamond, or Rihanna.”

After Kayla lies her way into a high-profile job at the Royal Gate, she hires Tom to get rid of Jerry, before he ruins a wedding for two of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

Chloë Grace Moretz: “Little does she know, they go way back, and she’s tay in over her head on so many levels.”

But has Chloë ever lied in an interview? Oh, yeah!

Chloë Grace Moretz: “I definitely did a pretty big lie to Martin Scorsese when I auditioned for “Hugo Cabret,” and I told him that I was English.”

Chloë Grace Moretz (as Isabelle): “Oh, good! I love secrets!”

Chloë Grace Moretz: “I had this whole story, because he was only seeing British girls, and I booked the part.”

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost plays Ben, the groom.

Alex Miranda: “Team Tom or Team Jerry?”

Colin Jost: “If I’m honest with myself, I’m more of a Tom, and just frustrated and angry and bumbling.”

It turns out Colin’s wife, the Scarlett Johansson, might see a little Ben in Colin.

Alex Miranda: “When Ben does something, Ben does it big. Would you say that Scarlett would say the same about you?”

Colin Jost: “You know, I think so. I think, in some ways, there’s definitely been times where I’ve gotten us in trouble, or things have backfired because I didn’t think them through, and that’s a great theme from the ‘Tom and Jerry’ film.”

Alex Miranda: “Life lessons, right?”

Chloë offered up some life advice, too, real advice, for young girls looking to make it on social media.

Michael Peña (as Terence): “If a picture of this mouse is tweeted out to Insta-book-face or Tikkity Tok, we will be ruined.”

Chloë: “Give all that energy you want to give, but hold some things dear to your heart and don’t share everything, is what I would say.”

Catch “Tom and Jerry” in theaters and on HBO Max next Friday, Jan. 26.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.