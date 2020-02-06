‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ star Noah Centineo talks about the sequel, love at first sight

A heartthrob, an old crush, a confused heart — it’s a love triangle just in time for Valentine’s Day. Deco’s heartthrob, Alex Miranda, talked with one of the stars today. P.S. Alex, Lynn and Shireen still love you!

Aww, I still love you, too, and I loved “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” The sequel comes out on Netflix two days before Valentine’s, and I got the chance to sit only eight feet from the hottest heartthrob in Hollywood right now and ask him what he thinks about love. You’re welcome.

This Valentine’s Day, get ready to feel all the feels because in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” Lara and Peter are no longer in a fake relationship.

Lana Condor (as Lara Jean): “This is my first date.”

Noah Centineo (as Peter): “We’ve gone out on a bunch of dates.”

Lana Condor (as Lara Jean): “Yeah, but those weren’t real.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is the highly anticipated followup to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” but their relationship status isn’t the only thing that’s changed since 2018.

Alex Miranda: “How are you enjoying the new haircut?”

Noah Centineo: “Hahaha! You know, it’s good! I wake up, and I don’t have to do [anything with it.] Honestly, I never did anything with my hair anyway.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, it looks amazing no matter what. How do the fans like it?”

Noah Centineo: “I think they hate it.”

Hollywood heartthrob and Miami native Noah Centineo plays Peter, but he isn’t the only boy in this story.

Noah Centineo: “We went to the premiere and Jordan Fisher was there, and me and Jordan stood up in front of the movie, and we were doing one of these at each other like, ‘Back off, man!'”

It begs the eternal question: Can you love more than one person at a time?

Noah Centineo: “For us to think that there’s only one person on this planet that’s made for us is naive, but then again, I think you can also decide to choose the same person forever, and I think that’s equally as gorgeous as love.”

Alex Miranda: “Love at first sight — true or false?”

Noah Centineo: “I think love at first sight is more of, like, infatuation. You know that feeling when you meet someone and your heart explodes?”

Alex Miranda: “Yes!”

Noah Centineo: “I’ve heard that the reason that happens is when you see a quality in the other person that you wish that you had.”

And Noah says his insight is coming from real-life experience.

Noah Centineo: “I’ve had the feeling when it’s been the first one and the latter. You know, when it’s a great balance and when it’s ‘Oooooohhh, that was not good,’ but I’ve never regretted it.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” hits Netflix next Wednesday.

P.S., I know this is none of my business, but I did it for all of our viewers who are obsessed with him.

I asked his handlers there if he is, in fact, single. He is.

