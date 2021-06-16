MIAMI (WSVN) - There is now a twist in the case against rapper Pooh Shiesty.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., was accused of shooting a security guard in Miami last month.

According to TMZ, the victim is now recanting his statement to police saying he does not want to press charges and that he does not remember Pooh Shiesty shooting at him.

The guard is now stating he was on a powerful painkiller that night.

Williams remains behind bars as of Wednesday morning.

He was denied bail due to an open felony case from 2020, which also took place in Miami.

