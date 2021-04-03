TMZ: Rapper DMX hospitalized after overdose

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WSVN) — Rapper DMX has been taken to the hospital after he suffered a drug overdose, TMZ has reported.

According to TMZ, the overdose happened at DMX’s New York home, at around 11 p.m., Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, remains in the critical care unit.

One TMZ source close to DMX said he’s in a “vegetative state.”

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Prayers out for DMX, we’re praying for you brother — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) April 3, 2021

An outpouring of support spread across social media on Saturday, with fellow musician Missy Elliott and comedian Tracy Morgan among those sending prayers to DMX and his loved ones.

The rapper has battled substance abuse and has been to rehab several times, most recently in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.