TMZ: Pitbull in talks to join Jennifer Lopez, Shakira for the Super Bowl halftime show

MIAMI (WSVN) - It might be time for a name change.

Mr. Worldwide 305 might be going from Pitbull to Pit Bowl.

Pitbull might be joining the Super Bowl halftime show.

TMZ said his team is in talks to join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for the big game.

It kind of makes sense, since he and Lopez already teamed up for the hit song, “On the Floor.”

The Super Bowl is going down Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

