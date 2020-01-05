TMZ: Man allegedly attacked by DaBaby plans to sue rapper

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper DaBaby may have been released from a Miami-Dade County jail, but his troubles are not over yet.

According to TMZ, the man who said he was attacked by the hip-hop artist, leaving his face covered in cuts and bruises, plans to file a lawsuit against him.

City of Miami Police arrested DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, after his alleged involvement in a robbery on Thursday.

TMZ has identified the victim as a concert promoter.

He said he was attacked for only having $20,000 of the $30,000 owed to Kirk for a performance.

Kirk is due back in court on Tuesday. He will be facing a battery charge.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.