TMZ: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez break up

(WSVN) - J.Lo and A-Rod have reportedly split up.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who live in Miami, are not just calling off their engagement. TMZ reported they’ve completely broken-up after four years together.

The superstar couple got engaged back in 2019, in the Bahamas, but because of the pandemic, they put their wedding on hold twice.

The last pictures of the couple posing together were posted on both of their social media accounts, Feb. 28.

According to TMZ, the couple broke up Friday.

While it remains unclear what caused the split. People Magazine reported, “It was a long time coming.”

Lopez is currently shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez is in Miami prepping for his upcoming season as a sports commentator.

