TMZ: Former ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead from apparent suicide

(WSVN) - A former ‘Glee’ actor accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography is dead from an apparent suicide, TMZ is reporting.

A law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly told the Associated Press that Mark Salling’s body was found hanging at a home in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles. The official says the actor’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

The 35-year-old actor had pleaded guilty in October to a charge of possessing child pornography, admitting to downloading 50,000 images onto his computer. He was scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Salling had portrayed Noah “Puck” Puckerman in 96 episodes of “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, according to IMDb.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.