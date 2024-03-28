OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - After raiding the homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs, federal officials are now focusing on flights taken by the actor and rap mogul.

As federal investigators put together a road map, the thing they are after now is a flight map. and that’s why every charter company Combs used is receiving a federal subpoena, TMZ reported Thursday.

Thus, the investigation into allegations that Combs engaged in sex trafficking might come down to charter jets and figuring out who was on them, as they went from state to state and around the world.

Federal law enforcement sources have told TMZ that all of the jet charter companies Combs used will receive subpoenas.

In addition, TMZ reported, the Feds want to look at all of the flight manifests, which could be critical, especially if some of the people who filed lawsuits against Combs were on these planes.

This would enable federal agents to contact the passengers and interview them. Anyone who flew with Combs, including his celebrity friends, could be interviewed.

This comes a day after 7Skyforce hovered above Combs’ sleek private jet, once again parked at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

The aircraft had been at Antigua earlier in the week, following a trying three days for the mogul, who remains under the legal microscope.

Video provided by TMZ shows trashed rooms at Combs’ Los Angeles home. The footage shows deconstructed computers, ransacked desks, and open cabinets and desk drawers. Federal authorities even burrowed through the star’s bathroom.

It was the result of the Homeland Security Investigations’ raid on Monday, which went down as another raid happened at Combs’ South Florida property on Star Island.

7News cameras captured the surprise federal visit on Star Island from the ground and air.

Meanwhile, bodycam video from Miami-Dade Police obtained by 7News shows Brendan Paul, Combs’ alleged drug mule and a former Syracuse basketball player, being led away from the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in handcuffs, Monday.

Paul was arrested on two separate charges.

Combs and his legal team have denied all wrongdoing. His attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement describing the raids as a “gross overuse of military-level force.”

