TMZ: Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose

(WSVN) - Pop star Demi Lovato has reportedly been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles following an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ is reporting.

The entertainment website said Lovato was transported to a hospital around noon on Tuesday, noting her condition is unknown.

Lovato has always been an open when it comes to her mental health and struggles with substance abuse.

In the past, Lovato has spoken candidly in various interviews about her use of cocaine and addiction to alcohol, as well as her struggle with an eating disorder.

Just last month, Lovato released a song called “Sober”, saying it was about a relapse following six years of sobriety.

