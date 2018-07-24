TMZ: Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose

Singer Demi Lovato performs at March of Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C.

(WSVN) - Pop star Demi Lovato has reportedly been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles following an apparent drug overdose, TMZ is reporting.

The entertainment website said Lovato was transported to a hospital around noon on Tuesday, noting her condition is unknown.

TMZ said paramedics found the singer unconscious when they arrived at her Hollywood Hills home. Lovato was reportedly treated with Narcan, which is used to block the effects of opioids in overdose cases.

TMZ previously reported the singer suffered a heroin overdose. They have since backtracked and said the drug was not a factor in her hospitalization, citing a source close to Lovato.

Lovato has always been an open book when it comes to her mental health and struggles with substance abuse.

In the past, Lovato has spoken candidly in various interviews about her use of cocaine and addiction to alcohol, as well as her struggle with an eating disorder.

Lovato released a song last month called “Sober”, saying it was about a relapse following six years of sobriety.

Lovato had tweeted early Tuesday morning, just hours prior to her hospitalization, that she was scheduled to appear on the FOX show “Beat Shazam.” The episode had been taped in December 2017.

FOX Broadcasting Company released a statement, saying, “Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of BEAT SHAZAM featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of BEAT SHAZAM with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c? pic.twitter.com/53v6PPb4oh — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 24, 2018

Lovato is receiving an outpouring of support from celebrities in light of the news.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

i love you Demi Lovato 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FXvEt6dzVU — Ariana (@godisawoxman) July 24, 2018

