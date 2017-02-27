TMZ: BMW in which Tupac was shot is for sale for $1.5M

(WSVN) - The BMW in which the late rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in back in 1996 is now up for sale — for a whopping $1.5 million.

TMZ reports that California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has put the 1996 BMW 750iL up for sale for $1.5 million. The vintage Beemer will be sold to a buyer rather than auctioned.

Although the car has been restored, its criminal history still seeps through, since indentations from bullets are still visible inside the door panels.

The luxury car has more than 90,000 miles on its odometer.

According to the report, the vehicle ended up at the auction house after Vegas PD impounded it back in 1996 and later auctioned it off. The vehicle has since had multiple owners.

