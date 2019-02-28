TMZ: Actor Luke Perry ‘massive’ suffers stroke

Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

(WSVN) - “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Luke Perry has suffered a “massive” stroke, according to TMZ.

Paramedics responded to a call of someone suffering a stroke at the actor’s home Thursday morning, and Perry was taken to the hospital, TMZ reports.

Perry’s condition remains unknown.

Perry is known for his role as “Dylan McKay” on the TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

He currently plays Fred Andrews in the TV show “Riverdale.”

