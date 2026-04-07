HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were detained after a shooting outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood left a famous rapper injured.

Seminole Police officers responded to the hotel’s valet area around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the shooting left an individual suffering from injuries that were not life threatening.

According to TMZ, an entertainment news outlet, the victim is rapper Offset.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Video from Only in Dade shows commotion in the valet section and the aftermath of the shooting.

An investigation is underway into how the shooting unfolded.

Police said there is no threat to the public and hotel operations continue as normal.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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