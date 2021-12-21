MIAMI (WSVN) - At Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets, you’d think the biggest miss would be on the field. Instead, it played out on the Jumbotron for all to see.

There’s nothing like a marriage proposal during a Dolphins game, but, the magical moment didn’t start out that way for Jets fan Christine Dobrin and Fins fan Luis Llorens.

A picture popped up saying, “Christine, will you marry me?”

But when the camera cut to the couple, soon-to-be groom Luis,was nowhere to be found.

“I didn’t know what was going on because he wasn’t at the seats, and looking all around, between the crying and the happiness, I didn’t know where he was, so it was a whole big mix of emotions,” said Dobrin.

“I was actually there. People just don’t realize I was about 25 feet underneath her. I was in the tunnel,” said Llorens.

The silly situation happened as Llorens’ favorite team faced off against Dobrin’s favorite team.

“I thought there was going to be like a camera crew, and I was waiting for them by the tunnel, and then of course, she saw the Jumbotron, and at that point, I had to hurry up back to my seat and do what I could do to save this,” said Llorens.

And he did save it, like a hail Mary. Dobrin said yes.

Llorens been planning the proposal for months.

And, if you didn’t guess, the couple loves football.

“I didn’t think he would do it at that game, so for him to do it at one of my favorite games meant the world to me,” said Dobrin.

The proposal was captured in sweet photos posted to social media.

Once Llorens was in the right place at the right time, it was a win-win for everyone. Go Team Love.

