Timberlake apologizes after seen holding hands with co-star Wainwright

NEW ORLEANS (WSVN) — Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to say sorry, weeks after he was photographed holding hands with his co-star in the film he is shooting in New Orleans.

The prolific musician and actor, who is married to Jessica Biel, is currently in the Big Easy making the movie “Palmer” with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Photographs of the two of them drinking and holding hands on a balcony in the French Quarter garnered widespread media coverage and social media attention late last month.

In his Instagram statement, posted on Wednesday, Timberlake said, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Timberlake also said he’ll continue working on “Palmer” and is excited for his fans to see it.

Biel has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

