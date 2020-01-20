Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters get married in South Africa

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

(WSVN) - Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have officially tied the knot.

The couple posted photos on social media of their nuptials in Nel-Peters’ native country of South Africa.

According to PEOPLE, the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe 2017 celebrated the moment with approximately 260 guests at La Paris Estate in Cape Town.

The ceremony included a mixture of both South African and American cultures.

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters told the outlet. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant and traditional.”

The pair announced their engagement in January 2019.

