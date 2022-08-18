(CNN) — The Addams Family is back. This time thanks to director Tim Burton.

The trailer for the upcoming spinoff series “Wednesday” has been released and it’s very Burton-esque.

“You” star Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, the gothlike teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams who has psychic abilities. She is attending Nevermore Academy, where, she hints, she will face some “mayhem.”

“Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare,” Ortega says in the trailer. “Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here.”

The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley. Victor Dorobantu plays Thing, and George Burcea plays Lurch. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ’90s films, is set to appear in the series.

The series will feature eight episodes and Burton will direct four.

