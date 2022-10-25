Gabrielle Reyes is a rising star on TikTok. The vegan chef has more than 200,000 followers on the platform and they’re all tuned in as she sings her way through her recipes.

Chef Gabrielle is all about having fun while staying healthy on her account and she’s cooking up some tasty spooky treats she’s shared with us at Deco.

Gabrielle Reyes is really cooking and she shares her passion for the kitchen and music with her 200,000+ TikTok followers.

Gabrielle Reyes: “I am a musical singing chef, so I make plant based recipes, colorful creations and I always add in a little soulful song.”

She’s vegan chef and has been cooking for as long as she can remember.

Gabrielle Reyes: “I got into making food when I was little kid. I grew up being Puerto Rican and Haitian, so there were always these epic flavors going on in my house.”

And who says vegan food has to be boring? Gabrielle is all about the flavor.

Gabrielle Reyes: “You season all your meat and your eggs and your dairy products with herbs and spices. So I basically take that concept but I add it into my mushrooms, my cauliflower, jack fruit.”

So, she brings the sweet and savory and she also brings the funk!

Gabrielle Reyes: “I started singing in my recipes, honestly because it all started out as a joke. My husband and I, it was Christmas and we were singing about some mac, mac, mac and cheese, I love mac and cheese.”

Chef Gabrielle cooked up some spooky delights for Deco — all of which can be done at home for Halloween.

Gabrielle Reyes: “I’m gonna be making some pumpkin spice treats, and some chocolate pumpkin waffles.”

She also served up a spooky pumpkin and potato soup with some plant-based grilled cheese and for desert, caramel apples covered in popcorn!

Gabrielle Reyes: “These recipes are super easy to make, you can make them with the kids, everybody in the neighborhood can get involved.”

Chef Gabrielle has cooked up plenty of yummy meals you can try at home and if you want to find out to follow along, click here.

