TikTok announces new changes to improve safety for minors

TikTok is making platform changes aimed at improving online safety for minors.

The video app said accounts of users 13 to 15 years old will now be automatically set to private, which means only their followers can view their videos.

Other changes include a default setting to allow the duet and stitch features for friends only.

Comments will also only be allowed by friends.

